Skip to main content

Get Trader's Pending Orders

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-current-traces
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-current-traces?traderId=7c6525121a9&productType=USDT-FUTURES&symbol=btcusdt" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringYesTrader user ID
symbolStringNoTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
pageNoStringNoPage number
(Default: 1, maximum: 100)
pageSizeStringNoQuantity per page
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1685692706038",
    "data": [
        {
            "trackingNo": "1",
            "openOrderId": "12121",
            "marginMode": "cross",
            "posSide": "long",
            "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
            "openLeverage": "20",
            "openAvgPrice": "2121",
            "openTime": "1685692706038",
            "openSize": "10",
            "openFee": "-0.12",
            "marginAmount": "1212",
            "followCount": "16",
            "stopSurplusPrice": "2300",
            "stopLossPrice": "1500",
            "cTime": "1685692706038"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
trackingNoStringOrder tracking number
openOrderIdStringOpening order ID
marginModeStringPosition mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
posSideStringPosition direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
symbolStringTrading pair
openLeverageStringLeverage for opening position
openAvgPriceStringAverage entry price
openTimeStringPosition opening time (millisecond timestamp)
openSizeStringOpening volume
openFeeStringOpening fee
(In USDT only, excluding discounts)
marginAmountStringMargin
followCountStringNumber of followers for this order
stopSurplusPriceStringTP price
stopLossPriceStringSL price