Get Trader's Pending Orders
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-current-traces
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-current-traces?traderId=7c6525121a9&productType=USDT-FUTURES&symbol=btcusdt" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|Trader user ID
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Page number
(Default: 1, maximum: 100)
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Quantity per page
Defaults to 20 entries and supports a maximum of 50 entries.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1685692706038",
"data": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"openOrderId": "12121",
"marginMode": "cross",
"posSide": "long",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openAvgPrice": "2121",
"openTime": "1685692706038",
"openSize": "10",
"openFee": "-0.12",
"marginAmount": "1212",
"followCount": "16",
"stopSurplusPrice": "2300",
"stopLossPrice": "1500",
"cTime": "1685692706038"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|trackingNo
|String
|Order tracking number
|openOrderId
|String
|Opening order ID
|marginMode
|String
|Position mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|openLeverage
|String
|Leverage for opening position
|openAvgPrice
|String
|Average entry price
|openTime
|String
|Position opening time (millisecond timestamp)
|openSize
|String
|Opening volume
|openFee
|String
|Opening fee
(In USDT only, excluding discounts)
|marginAmount
|String
|Margin
|followCount
|String
|Number of followers for this order
|stopSurplusPrice
|String
|TP price
|stopLossPrice
|String
|SL price