Convert
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/convert/trade
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/trade" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"fromCoin": "USDT","fromCoinSize":"444","toCoin":"ETH","cnvtPrice":"0.0005226794534969","toCoinSize":"0.23206967","traceId":"1"}'
request parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|fromCoin
|String
|Yes
|Quote currency
|fromCoinSize
|String
|Yes
|Number of currencies
|cnvtPrice
|String
|Yes
|Results obtained by request for quotation
|toCoin
|String
|Yes
|Target currency
|toCoinSize
|String
|Yes
|Number of target currencies converted
|traceId
|String
|Yes
|RFQ id, valid for 8 seconds
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"ts": "1688527221603",
"cnvtPrice": "0.00052268",
"toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
"toCoin": "ETH"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293612502
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|toCoin
|String
|Switch
|toCoinSize
|String
|Coin swap amount
|cnvtPrice
|String
|Swap price
|ts
|String
|Conversion time, Unix millisecond timestamps