Convert

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/convert/trade
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/trade" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"fromCoin": "USDT","fromCoinSize":"444","toCoin":"ETH","cnvtPrice":"0.0005226794534969","toCoinSize":"0.23206967","traceId":"1"}'

request parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
fromCoinStringYesQuote currency
fromCoinSizeStringYesNumber of currencies
cnvtPriceStringYesResults obtained by request for quotation
toCoinStringYesTarget currency
toCoinSizeStringYesNumber of target currencies converted
traceIdStringYesRFQ id, valid for 8 seconds
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "ts": "1688527221603",
        "cnvtPrice": "0.00052268",
        "toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
        "toCoin": "ETH"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293612502
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
toCoinStringSwitch
toCoinSizeStringCoin swap amount
cnvtPriceStringSwap price
tsStringConversion time, Unix millisecond timestamps